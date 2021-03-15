UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Megan Thee Stallion Wins Big As Pandemic Grammys Kick Off

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:30 AM

Megan Thee Stallion wins big as pandemic Grammys kick off

New York/Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Rapper Megan Thee Stallion jumped quickly out of the gates at Sunday's socially distanced Grammys, snaring two trophies including the prestigious Best New Artist prize at the music industry's top awards show.

She shared her first statuette of the night, for Best Rap Performance, with pop queen and leading nominee Beyonce for the TikTok smash "Savage." The normally glam soiree hosted by comedian Trevor Noah was scaled back due to coronavirus restrictions, but was nevertheless in large part live, with a pack of stars performing on stages in the round in Los Angeles, including a chest-baring Harry Styles and bejeweled Billie Eilish.

The ceremony, which falls nearly a year to the day after Covid-19 grounded tours and forced performance venues to close, is an effort by the music world to try to move past a crushing 2020 by celebrating its biggest stars.

In the pre-broadcast ceremony, when many of the Grammys were handed out, Beyonce captured her first trophy of the day for Best Music Video, which she shared with her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, who was in the clip for "Brown Skin Girl." The megastar did not Zoom in to accept the prize from the Recording academy that many say has failed her in the past, with repeated snubs in past years for critically acclaimed work.

But Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas did appear to accept an award for "No Time To Die," the theme from the forthcoming James bond film of the same name.

They later performed her nominated hit "Everything I Wanted." Beyonce snagged her second prize for her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.

"Every artist that was nominated for this award is so amazing," the statuesque artist, wearing a vivid orange Dolce and Gabbana gown with a hip-high slit, said outside the Staples Center on a balmy Los Angeles afternoon as she accepted the Best New Artist prize.

"It's been a hell of a year but we made it." Beyonce's sweeping "Black Parade" -- released in June amid explosive nationwide anti-racism protests after another spate of deadly police violence targeting Black Americans -- has her up for the coveted Record and Song of the Year awards that will be doled out later in the night.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch each earned six nominations.

Swift and Lipa both lost in the field for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, however, which went to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain On Me.

" South Korean phenomenon BTS was also up for that prize; their loss dashed hopes for a historic win for Asian pop music from the Academy.

Many critics favor the overall chances of Lipa, who took a big risk in dropping a sparkly disco ball of a dance album just as the pandemic took hold -- a bet that paid off.

Swift -- a onetime Grammys darling who hasn't won in five years -- bagged her nominations for releasing her surprise quarantine album "folklore," a commercial and critical hit.

And rapper Ricch -- who won a trophy last year for his collaboration with the late artist Nipsey Hussle -- is a strong contender, including for Song of the Year, which honors songwriting, for his hit "The Box." - Nas, Strokes first-time winners - Brittany Howard -- known for fronting the band Alabama Shakes -- won Best Rock Song, as Fiona Apple scored two awards for her album "Fetch The Bolt Cutters," which many critics hailed as a masterpiece.

The notoriously reclusive Apple said on Instagram she would not be attending the ceremony, explaining she was not up for the scrutiny attending such a show entails.

Though most of the rock fields were unprecedentedly dominated by women, The Strokes won for Best Rock Album for "The New Abnormal," their first Grammy ever.

Rap legend Nas also won for the first time after 14 nominations, with his "King's Disease" winning Best Rap Album.

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy was also a first-time winner for Best Global Music Album, ecstatically accepting the prize which he said "is a big win for my generation of Africans all over the world." But it wouldn't be the Grammys without controversy.

The Weeknd has pledged to stop submitting music for awards consideration after he surprisingly received no nominations, despite a big year commercially.

- 'WAP' - Rapper DaBaby dripped in diamonds as he performed his nominated hit 'Rockstar," and Latin trap king Bad Bunny delivered a club-esque rendition of his hit "Dakiti."Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were set to bring their bawdy bop "WAP" -- a summer hit that celebrates female sexuality with lurid metaphors -- later in the show, with the artists also performing their respective tracks "Up" and "Body.""I can't wait for everyone to see us kill it Tonight" Megan tweeted, after her fellow rapper congratulated her on her win.

Related Topics

World Police Film And Movies Music Orange Los Angeles Tours Same North Korea Ariana Grande Turkish Lira June Women Sunday 2020 Apple Bank Of Punjab All From Industry Best Top Asia Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 March 2021

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

AED3.9 bn in industrial sector credit facilities f ..

8 hours ago

Arab League congratulates Sheikha Fatima on Emirat ..

11 hours ago

UAE-GCC states trade exchange at AED229 bn in 2019

11 hours ago

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations ca ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.