Megaship impounded over Suez blockage weighs anchor: AFP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ismailia, Egypt, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Megaship the MV Ever Given, which had blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March, weighed anchor Wednesday after Egyptian authorities and the Japanese owner agreed a compensation deal.

The 200,000-tonne container vessel was stuck in the waterway during a sandstorm on March 23, causing major disruption to world shipping and the loss of millionsin revenue for Egypt.