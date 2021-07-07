UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Megaship Impounded Over Suez Blockage Weighs Anchor: AFP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:21 PM

Megaship impounded over Suez blockage weighs anchor: AFP

Ismailia, Egypt, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Megaship the MV Ever Given, which had blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March, weighed anchor Wednesday after Egyptian authorities and the Japanese owner agreed a compensation deal.

The 200,000-tonne container vessel was stuck in the waterway during a sandstorm on March 23, causing major disruption to world shipping and the loss of millionsin revenue for Egypt.

Related Topics

World Egypt Suez March

Recent Stories

Shilpa Shety makes her industry comeback with a bl ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber explores UAE food e-commerce dynamic ..

28 minutes ago

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

49 minutes ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

59 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.94 a barrel ..

59 minutes ago

IGP directs to hold `open kuthcries’ for people ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.