UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meghan At Wimbledon To Watch Old Pal Serena

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 01:40 AM

Meghan at Wimbledon to watch old pal Serena

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Britain's Meghan turned up at Wimbledon on Thursday to lend some royal support her friend Serena Williams, who ruled herself out as a godparent to the duchess's son Archie.

The US-born Duchess of Sussex watched as seven-time champion Williams overcame a scare to beat Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 in a second round contest.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan arrived on Court One after play had already got under way.

The duchess was flanked by two friends from her university days as she took her spot among spectators on the 12,000-seater court.

Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth were fellow students of the royal who studied both theatre and international relations at Northwestern University, graduating in 2003.

Williams and Meghan have become close in recent years, inviting the 23-time Grand Slam champion to her wedding at Windsor Castle in May last year.

Meghan gave birth to her baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6 this year.

He is being christened on Saturday but the Sussexes are not revealing who the godparents will be.

However, Williams ruled herself out of the guessing game.

"No. I'm working on Saturday," Williams said.

The 37-year-old American -- bidding to join Margaret Court with a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title -- had struggled to impose herself on an opponent ranked 133 in the world out on court.

Earlier Swiss great Roger Federer revealed he had recently had a tennis knockabout with Archie's cousin Prince George.

The five-year-old is the son of Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate. She turned up to Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge saw some of the action on the outside courts before taking her place in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

Williams was asked if she might one day play tennis with Archie, as Federer did with George, but she said she was busy training up her daughter Olympia, who will be two years old in September.

"I'm actually working on Olympia's game. Maybe she can give tips to him. She'll be his older sister.

"We like to do a lot of sports with Olympia. Actually she likes soccer more, so we'll see."

Related Topics

Tennis World Sports Marriage Wife Windsor Prince George George Cambridge Olympia Roger Federer May September From Court Wimbledon Serena Williams

Recent Stories

France to create eco-friendly cemetery space

1 hour ago

Over 80 missing in shipwreck off coast of Tunisia

2 hours ago

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

1 hour ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

1 hour ago

Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 ..

1 hour ago

Sheep shearers flock to world championship in Fran ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.