UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meghan Markle Calls For 'change' In Upcoming US Election

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:20 AM

Meghan Markle calls for 'change' in upcoming US election

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, on Thursday broke from protocol normally followed by British royals in calling for a "change" in the upcoming US presidential election.

Her comments came during a virtual "voter registration couch party" organized by When We All Vote, an outreach group co-chaired by former first lady Michelle Obama, actor Tom Hanks and others to increase participation at the polls.

"We all know what's at stake this year. I know it, I think all of you certainly know it," Markle said. "You're just as mobilized and energized to the change that we all need and deserve." "We vote to honor those who came before us and to protect those who will come after us -- because that's what community is all about and that's specifically what this election is all about," she said.

The "Suits" actress did not mention President Donald Trump, who will face Democrat Joe Biden at the polls on November 3.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit frontline British royal duties this year and moved to California.

Markle and Harry have spoken of their desire to "to do something of meaning, to do something that matters," in California, where they plan to launch a wide-ranging non-profit organization named Archewell.

Markle, whose mother is black, spoke out in June after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American killed by police, reflecting on her own memories of racism growing up in Los Angeles.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Police Vote Trump Wife Los Angeles George Tom Hanks June November All From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 21, 2020 in Pakistan

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

10 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

11 hours ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

10 hours ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.