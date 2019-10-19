UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meghan Markle Says Motherhood A 'struggle' Under Spotlight

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:20 AM

Meghan Markle says motherhood a 'struggle' under spotlight

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Meghan Markle has admitted becoming a mother while living under an intense media spotlight has been a "struggle".

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to son Archie in May after marrying Prince Harry last year.

Britain's aggressive press at first welcomed Markle, 38, into the royal fold but coverage has become increasingly hostile, with the tabloids luxuriating in stories about Markle's fractured American family and rumours of palace rifts.

Speaking to ITV during the couple's recent tour of southern Africa, she said that: "Not many people have asked if I'm OK".

"Look, any woman - especially when they are pregnant - you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born - you know?" she said, when asked how she was coping.

"And especially as a woman, it's a lot.

She added: "And also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK.

But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes." Asked if it would be fair to say it had "really been a struggle", Meghan said: "Yes." Her comments come after the couple launched legal action this month against British tabloid the Mail on Sunday for invasion of privacy, with Harry recalling the hounding of his later mother Diana.

Harry told ITV the memories of what happened to his mother was a "wound that festers".

"I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job... every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life, as opposed to the best," he said.

The Duke of Sussex is also suing two British tabloid newspaper publishers over alleged phone hacking.

Related Topics

Africa Job Meghan Markle May Women Sunday Family Media Best Click Hacking

Recent Stories

Pound steadies as Johnson prepares Brexit bill bat ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

9 hours ago

Moulana politics is for personal interests: Fasial ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister directs crackdown against profiteer ..

10 hours ago

Dr Firdous calls on prime minister

10 hours ago

Dr Firdous rejects claim of Shehbaz to improve eco ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.