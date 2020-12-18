UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meghan Markle Settles Privacy Claim Over Park Photos

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

Meghan Markle settles privacy claim over park photos

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Meghan Markle has settled a claim against a news agency which took photographs of her and her young son Archie in a Canadian park, the High Court in London was told on Friday.

The Duchess of Sussex brought privacy and data protection claims against the Splash News and Picture Agency in March over the long-lens photographs.

A lawyer for the American former television actress, who married Prince Harry in 2018, said Splash UK went into administration after the claim was issued and served.

Judge Matthew Nicklin told the hearing: "In light of the administration, the parties have agreed to settle the claim against Splash UK.

"The administrators of Splash UK have undertaken that, should the entity come out of administration, Splash UK will not take any photographs of the duke and duchess or their son in the future." The photographs were taken on January 20 this year, showing Markle walking with Archie in a baby sling, and her two dogs, in Horth Hill Regional Park on Vancouver Island.

Her lawyer, Jenny Afia, said a Splash photographer had made a "full reconnaissance inspection" of the house where they were staying, and put his camera over the fence to take pictures.

Law firm Schillings said the settlement was "a clear signal that unlawful, invasive and intrusive paparazzi behaviour will not be tolerated".

A separate but similar claim against Splash US is also before the British courts, it added.

The claim, brought by Markle on her behalf, and the couple for Archie, is one of several by the duke and duchess against media groups since they stepped down from the royal frontline.

Harry, who is Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, has said the sound of cameras was a constant reminder of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

She was killed in a high-speed car crash in Paris in 1997 as she tried to escape paparazzi.

Since moving to California, Harry and Meghan have signed big-money contracts with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify to produce films and podcasts.

Related Topics

Hearing Film And Movies Married Car Young London Vancouver Paris Wales United Kingdom Meghan Markle January March 2018 Media TV From Netflix Court

Recent Stories

SC turns down petitions against appointments of SA ..

31 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq fined for code of co ..

1 hour ago

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 765 recove ..

1 hour ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

1 hour ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.