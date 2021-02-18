Mehdi Taremi helps Porto beat Juventus 2-1

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Iranian international striker Mehdi Taremi helped Porto beat Juventus 2-1 in the first leg of UEFA Champions League, Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

Taremi put Porto in front just one minute into the match.

Moussa Marega made it 2-0 at the Dragon Stadium only seconds into the second half.

Federico Chiesa of Juventus could only half the deficit with eight minutes to go.The second leg will be held on March 9 at the Juventus Stadium.