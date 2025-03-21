Mehfil-e-Naat" Held In Memory Of Renowned Poet Khurshid Haider At ACP
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, in collaboration with Halqa Fikr-o-Nazar, organized a Mehfil-e-Naat at Haseena Moin Hall. Event was graced by the presence of Chairperson Administration/Member Liaison Committee Huma Mir as special guests.
Renowned Naat Khawans including Tahir Sultani, Haji Muhammad Nasir Yameen, Saleem uddin Sheikh, Sahibzada Syed Moeen Fareed, Sana Taj, Almas Nayab, Noreen Afzal, Anmol Khan, Huma Kanwal, and Hafiz Zakauddin paid tribute through their soulful recitations.
Dr. Professor Sajida Parveen delivered a speech on the virtues of Ramadan. Shahid Saathi, Muhammad Farooq, Abdul Basit, Mohammad Wasim Abbasi, Nahmash Khurshid, Shumaila Azhar, Nauman Khurshid, Rizwan Khan, Mubashir Nair, Shahla, Afra, Haya Nauman, Sohaib Nair, and Fatima Khan also participated.
At the end, Shahida Khurshid offered a heartfelt prayer, and thanked President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah for hosting Mehfil e Naat. Event was moderated by Muhammad Ali Gauhar.
