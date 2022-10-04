UrduPoint.com

Mehfil-e-Samaa Held At Alhamra

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022

Mehfil-e-Samaa held at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organised Mehfil-e-Samaa at Alhamra on Tuesday, in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen.

Famous Qawwal Nadeem Jameel and his companions presented their love, respect and devotion to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

LAC Executive Director Muhammad Rafi Ullah said that the Council was playing its role in organising different events to celebrate the birth month of Holy Prophet (PBUH), adding that the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a source of guidance for the whole world, including all Muslims.

He said that Alhamra was taking active part in Ashra Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen, which aims to popularise the teachings of Prophet of islam (PBUH). These programs would continue till 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

