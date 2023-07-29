Open Menu

Meilutyte Ties Women's 50m Breaststroke World Record

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Meilutyte ties women's 50m breaststroke world record

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte swam 29.30sec to tie the women's 50m breaststroke world record at swimming's world championships on Saturday.

Meilutyte's time equalled the mark set by Italy's Benedetta Pilato in 2021.

The Lithuanian won the 100m breaststroke title earlier this week in Fukuoka.

Meilutyte retired in 2019 at the age of 22 when facing a suspension of up to two years for missing three drug tests, ruling her out of the Tokyo Olympics.

She returned to competition in 2021.

Meilutyte, who has never failed a doping test, was a star of the 2012 London Games, where as a 15-year-old she won the 100m breaststroke gold.

She also won the gold at the world championships in Barcelona a year later.

Related Topics

World London Fukuoka Tokyo Barcelona Italy Women 2019 Gold Olympics

Recent Stories

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

11 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

25 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

25 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

16 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

17 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

18 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

18 hours ago
 Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous