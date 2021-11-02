Melbourne, released from lockdown, races into equestrian Cup action

SYDNEY, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Australia's premier horse race, the Melbourne Cup, was run on Tuesday afternoon, just a week after the Victorian capital city came out of its prolonged COVID-19 lockdown.

Verry Elleegant ridden by leading Australian jockey James McDonald won the 3,200-meter race from 24 of the world's top thoroughbreds vying for the prestigious trophy and the prize money of eight million Australian Dollars (about 6.02 million U.S. dollars).

The 160-year-old event, which has long been known as the "race that stops a nation," is usually a highlight of the city's social Calendar, with even non-racing fans around Australia indulging in a once-a-year gamble.

Last year, however, as Melbourne faced a series of lockdowns, the gala event, which can draw colorful crowds of more than 122,000, was markedly subdued with all the would-be spectators watching the televised race at home.

For the 2021 Cup, which some renamed the "race that restarts a nation," the crowd size was capped at 10,000 fully vaccinated spectators, including many sporting and media celebrities, business leaders and socialites who were more than ready to make the most of Melbourne's sunny spring weather.

With their return came the glamorous outfits, the coiffed hairdos, and flamboyant headwear; Melbourne Cup Day is as much about the well-heeled trendsetters as it is about the multi-million-dollar horses.

In announcing that the Melbourne Cup would go ahead, Premier Daniel Andrews confidently said last month that it "would send a message to the rest of the country and indeed the world that we are open."Victoria's battle against the Delta strain of COVID-19 is not truly over, with the state recording another 989 new cases and nine related deaths during the latest 24-hour period.