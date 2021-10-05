UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 09:10 AM

Melbourne rugby trio fined over 'white powder' video

Sydney, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Australian rugby league chiefs on Tuesday slapped bans and fines on three Melbourne Storm players filmed in a hotel room with what appeared to be white powder on a table.

Brandon Smith, Cameron Munster and Chris Lewis were each banned for one match and fined Aus$4,000-$30,000 (US$3,000-22,000) over the incident, believed to have taken place in Brisbane last month.

Munster was also ordered into a rehabilitation programme and told to abstain from alcohol for a year, with the players facing further suspended fines if there is any more misconduct.

"This has been an incredibly challenging and disappointing period for everyone involved in our club," Storm chief executive Justin Rodski said in a statement.

"The decisions of these three players have hurt a lot of people and the players have broken the trust of the club and the game." The statement did not reveal what the white substance was or the origin of the hotel room footage.

The National Rugby League also banned New Zealand Warriors fullback Reece Walsh for two matches and fined him Aus$5,000 over a separate incident when police found him carrying a bag of cocaine.

The NRL said Walsh, who admitted possessing the drug after police picked him up on Australia's Gold Coast last month, had been found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute.

