Member of FIN7 hacking group sentenced to US prison

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :A Ukrainian national arrested for his role in a hacking group that compromised millions of financial accounts was sentenced to a decade in prison, US prosecutors said Friday.

Fedir Hladyr, 35, had a high-level role as a manager and systems administrator for a hacking group known at FIN7, authorities said.

He was one of three Ukrainians arrested in mid-2018 for hacking more than 100 US companies and stealing millions of credit and debit card numbers, according to the Justice Department.

"The defendant and his conspirators compromised millions of financial accounts and caused over a billion Dollars in losses to Americans and costs to the US economy," acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas McQuaid said in a release.