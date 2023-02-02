Members of fake COVID pass network in France given fines, suspended prison time

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A court in France gave four defendants fines and suspended sentences for dealing in fake health passes during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported Wednesday.

Between May and November 2021, members of the group were spreading anti-vaccination messages and selling fake passes for €250 to €330 ($275-$363) in the Parisian and Eastern regions, daily Ouest France said.

They would use the Names and social security numbers of their clients to hack the public health database to change their status.

The suspects arranged for 11,000 fake documents for a total of €400,000, the source added.

Two male defendants got a four-year suspended sentence and €25,000 fine and a third got an 18-month suspended sentence. A female defendant got a 15-month suspended sentence. A fifth defendant was released.