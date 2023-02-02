UrduPoint.com

Members Of Fake COVID Pass Network In France Given Fines, Suspended Prison Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Members of fake COVID pass network in France given fines, suspended prison time

ANKARA, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A court in France gave four defendants fines and suspended sentences for dealing in fake health passes during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported Wednesday.

Between May and November 2021, members of the group were spreading anti-vaccination messages and selling fake passes for €250 to €330 ($275-$363) in the Parisian and Eastern regions, daily Ouest France said.

They would use the Names and social security numbers of their clients to hack the public health database to change their status.

The suspects arranged for 11,000 fake documents for a total of €400,000, the source added.

Two male defendants got a four-year suspended sentence and €25,000 fine and a third got an 18-month suspended sentence. A female defendant got a 15-month suspended sentence. A fifth defendant was released.

Related Topics

France Fine Male May November Media Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan expects cooperation from Afghan interim G ..

Pakistan expects cooperation from Afghan interim Govt to address challenge of te ..

1 minute ago
 EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, ..

EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, from 2023-2024 academic year: ..

4 minutes ago
 Dar vows to transform banking system in accordance ..

Dar vows to transform banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings

6 minutes ago
 PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy pot ..

PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy potential of country

11 minutes ago
 Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Hold ..

Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Holding to debut in Dubai real est ..

1 hour ago
 Final CommuniquÃ© of the Open Ended Extraordinary ..

Final CommuniquÃ© of the Open Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive C ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.