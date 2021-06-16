La Jolla, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Memories of Tiger Woods winning the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines on a broken leg inspire major winners as they return for another US Open at the oceanside course.

At Torrey Pines 13 years ago, Woods sank a clutch 12-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Rocco Mediate, then battled level through a 18-hole Monday showdown before winning his 14th career major with a par on the first sudden-death playoff hole.

"It was pretty impressive. It was exciting to watch," four-time major winner Brooks Koepka said. "That's got to be up there for him. Definitely one of the top ones." Woods had played with a broken leg, doctors discovered later, and he skipped the remainder of the year. He battled injuries for years after and wouldn't win another major until the 2019 Masters.

Woods is not playing this week after suffering severe leg injuries in a February car crash. He's recuperating at home in Florida with no timetable for a return.

Yet the memories of his Torrey Pines triumph left an indelible mark on several golfers inspired by him.

"The putt on 18 was very memorable," defending US Open champion Bryson Dechambeau said Tuesday. "Making that putt knowing he had to make it, and there was nothing more to it. You just had to make it, and he was able to do it." The shot still astounds DeChambeau, whose trademark long drives have delivered their share of dropped jaws.

"I'd say the amount of times that human being has willed golf balls into a hole, it goes beyond conscious comprehension," DeChambeau said. "It's beyond miraculous what he can do with the golf ball and what he can do for the game of golf in general.

"I wish he was here, but I think that we're all keeping him in good spirits and pumping him up when we can. His memory, my thought of him out here, will keep pushing me forward to play my best."