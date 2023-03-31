UrduPoint.com

Mendilibar Starts Sevilla Survival Bid With Cadiz Derby Clash

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Mendilibar starts Sevilla survival bid with Cadiz derby clash

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :New Sevilla coach Jose Luis Mendilibar kicks off his bid to save the club from relegation with a crucial Andalusian derby at Cadiz on Saturday in La Liga.

Mendilibar is the third coach Sevilla have had this season, after they sacked Julen Lopetegui in October and then dismissed his successor Jorge Sampaoli last week.

The latter coach led Sevilla into the Europa League last eight where they will face Premier League giants Manchester United, but the worrying La Liga situation led to his dismissal, after a 2-0 defeat by Getafe before the international break.

Sevilla are 14th, just two points above the relegation zone, level on 28 points from 26 games with their opponents Cadiz, 15th.

Mendilibar had a successful spell at minnows Eibar in La Liga between 2015 and 2021, although he took them down in his last season at the club.

The 62-year-old had a less enjoyable time at Alaves, where he was sacked in 2022 after four months at the helm with the team bottom of La Liga.

His appointment at Sevilla has drawn criticism from some quarters, including from the club's former sporting director Oscar Arias.

"Mendilibar is not the right coach for a squad like Sevilla's," Arias told Radio Marca.

"The players don't know how to take on these kind of games, they have a lot of doubts, and it's a delicate situation." The record six-time Europa League winners have not had to worry about the threat of relegation for many years.

Sevilla dropped to the second division in 2000 and returned the following year, remaining in La Liga since then.

The last time they finished outside the top seven was in 2013 -- when they came ninth -- and they have not ended up in the bottom-half since they returned to the top flight.

"I am convinced that in Europe Sevilla are respected more than they are in La Liga, for what they have done in the Europa League, with a load of recent triumphs," said Mendilibar.

"Of course (we can survive), with the squad we have, the calmness that we have to have to go out there with, how well we will do.

"This year is a setback, and there's a disadvantage in that our rivals are used to being down here. The advantage that Sevilla have, is the quality of the players here." Cadiz have staved off relegation in each of the past three seasons since they arrived in La Liga in 2020 and may prove tricky for Sevilla to break down.

"We aren't thinking about failing, to start with," added Mendilibar.

"It could happen. They've signed us for the long-term, not for one game.

"It would be very good for us to win (against Cadiz), above all for the players' confidence." Elsewhere, La Liga leaders Barcelona visit Elche on Saturday looking to add to their 12-point advantage on second place Real Madrid, before the champions face Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Player to watch: Ansu Fati The Barcelona forward's father made headlines earlier in the week when he complained about his son's lack of opportunities this season.

Ansu Fati should start against bottom-of-the-table Elche and it's a chance for him to get back on track and prove his quality after a difficult campaign to date.

Key stats 5 - Penalty kings Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) and Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) have each scored five spot kicks this season in La Liga128 - Spain debutant and Espanyol striker Joselu has won more headers than any other player134 - Almeria defender Rodrigo Ely leads the league on clearances

Related Topics

Europe Visit Derby Valladolid Cadiz Almeria Barcelona Ely Spain Manchester United May October Sunday 2015 2020 Oscar All From Top Real Madrid Premier League Coach Sevilla Espanyol

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2023

28 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

33 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm A ..

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm Al Qaiwain Deputy Ruler

8 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

10 hours ago
 US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census A ..

US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census About Slave Ancestry - Reports

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.