Mendis Bags Five As Sri Lanka Crush Ireland To Seal Test Whitewash

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Ramesh Mendis grabbed a five-wicket haul and Prabath Jayasuriya became the fastest-ever spinner to 50 Test scalps Friday as Sri Lanka thrashed Ireland by an innings and 10 runs in the second Test.

The hosts swept the two-match series in Galle 2-0 with their 100th Test win and maintained the tourists' 100 percent losing record in cricket's longest format.

Harry Tector fought a lone last-day rearguard action to try to bat out a draw, scoring 85 and mounting a 41-run stand for the ninth wicket, but Mendis took 5-64 as Ireland were bowled out for 202 in their second innings.

Asitha Fernando bowled Tector with a yorker to end the resistance and accounted for last man Ben White with the very next ball to wrap up another emphatic win in style.

Sri Lanka won the first Test by an innings and 280 runs.

Ireland achieved Test status in 2017 but have now lost all their six matches in the format.

"We are very happy to take the game to day five," skipper Andy Balbirnie told reporters in Galle.

"I would like to think that we have made improvement. We need to keep doing that."The visitors posted 492 in their first innings -- among the highest-ever scores to be followed by an innings defeat.

After Sri Lanka declared on 704-3, Ireland resumed their second innings on 54-2, hoping to hold on for a draw on a track still good for batting.

