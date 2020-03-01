UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mendis, De Silva Help Sri Lanka To 307 In Third ODI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 07:40 PM

Mendis, De Silva help Sri Lanka to 307 in third ODI

Pallekele, Sri Lanka, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva smashed half-centuries as Sri Lanka posted 307 in the third one-day international against West Indies on Sunday.

Mendis top-scored with 55 while De Silva hit 51 after Sri Lanka -- enjoying an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series -- elected to bat first in Kandy.

Paceman Alzarri Joseph claimed four wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out in 50 overs.

Avishka Fernando and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne gave the hosts a brisk start with a 60-run opening stand before the West Indies struck.

Joseph got Fernando caught behind for 28, and spinner Roston Chase caught and bowled Karunaratne for 44.

Kusal Perera, who made 44, and Mendis then rebuilt the innings during their 89-run stand to take the attack to the opposition.

The in-form Mendis, who hit a century in his team's thrashing of West Indies on Wednesday, completed his 17th ODI fifty before falling to Joseph.

Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell bowled former captain Angelo Mathews for 12, but the rest of the batsmen kept up the charge.

De Silva, who completed his fifty in just 45 balls with a boundary off Jason Holder, and Thisara Perera put on 64 runs for the sixth wicket.

Joseph broke the stand with the wicket of De Silva and sent T. Perera back to the pavilion for 38, but the damage had already been done.

Related Topics

Attack Century Sri Lanka Kandy Lead Dhananjaya De Silva Kusal Mendis Roston Chase Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

MoF holds workshop on federal government’s trans ..

16 minutes ago

Mexico is keen to follow UAE leadership’s happin ..

46 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo takes in four confiscated cheetah cubs

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on Dubai World, ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Foundation continues relief efforts in Mad ..

1 hour ago

National Month of Reading kicks off

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.