Mendis, Mathews steady Sri Lanka in first Bangladesh Test

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews each hit unbeaten 50s to help Sri Lanka rebuild their innings after the early loss of their openers in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Sunday.

Both Mendis and Mathews remained unbeaten on 54 as Sri Lanka reached 158-2 at tea on the first day at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The duo kept Bangladesh at bay in the post-lunch session with their unbroken 92-run stand after off-spinner Nayeem Hasan dismissed openers Dimuth Karunaratne for nine and Oshada Fernando for 36.

Bangladesh thought they had Mathews out caught behind for 38 off left-arm spinner Taijul islam but the decision against the former Sri Lankan skipper was reversed on review.

Sri Lanka made a confident start after skipper Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first as Fernando hit pacer Khaled Ahmed for two consecutive fours in the second over.

The introduction of spin, however, halted their progress as Nayeem trapped Karunaratne leg before on only his fifth ball.

Karunaratne misjudged an arm-ball and attempted to cut, but the ball was quicker than he had expected and hit him on the backfoot. He was given out and the skipper unsuccessfully reviewed.

Local boy Nayeem, who came to the side after an injury to regular stalwart Mehidy Hasan, brought Bangladesh their second success in the session when he took an edge from Fernando in the 22nd over.

Wicketkeeper Liton Das completed the catch as Fernando departed after hitting three fours and one six in his brisk innings.

A minute of silence was observed before the match in memory of late Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds, who died in a car crash on Saturday.

The Bangladesh Cricket board said it was "deeply saddened" at the passing of "one of Australia's greatest allrounders in limited overs cricket".

Neutral umpiring also returned for the first time since the onset of the pandemic with England's Richard Kettleborough officiating alongside Bangladesh's Sharfuddoula.

str/sa/stu/mtp