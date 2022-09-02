UrduPoint.com

Mendis, Shanaka Put Sri Lanka Into Asia Cup Super Four, Knock Out Bangladesh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Mendis, Shanaka put Sri Lanka into Asia Cup Super Four, knock out Bangladesh

Dubai, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Powerful innings by Kusal Mendis and skipper Dasun Shanaka helped Sri Lanka pull off a thrilling two-wicket win over Bangladesh to make the Asia Cup Super Four stage on Thursday.

Chasing 184 for victory in a winner-takes-all game, Sri Lanka rode on a key 54-run stand between Mendis (60) and Shanaka (45) before the tail helped achieve their target with four balls to spare in Dubai.

Mendis fell after his 37-ball knock and Shanaka was out in the 18th over.

But Chamika Karunaratne, with a 10-ball 16, and Asitha Fernando, unbeaten on 10, held their nerve to knock Bangladesh out of the tournament, which acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Needing eight of the final over, Fernando hit a four and then took two runs off a no ball to trigger celebrations in the Sri Lankan camp.

"I think the openers did a good job, we discussed that we needed that opening partnership for the start," Shanaka said of his team's opening stand of 45 between Mendis and Pathum Nissanka.

"Today, that was the key and that's why we chased down this total." Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain claimed three wickets but gave away 51 runs in his four overs.

Ebadot broke through in his first over to send back Nissanka for 20 and three balls later took the wicket of Charith Asalanka for one.

Mendis, who was dropped on two by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim, survived a reprieve on 29 when he was given caught behind but the delivery from off-spinner Mahedi Hasan turned out to be a no ball.

Ebadot dismissed Danushka Gunathilaka as Sri Lanka slipped to 67-3 and soon 77-4 with the departure of the big-hitting Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

- Death bowling woes - Mendis, a wicketkeeper-batsman who also took two catches to be named man of the match, was then kept company by Shanaka as the two put the chase back on track and soon took the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Shanaka hammered Ebadot in a 22-run 13th over while Mendis reached his fifty in 31 balls.

Bangladesh spearhead Mustafizur Rahman sent the Tigers fans wild with the wicket of Mendis, who hit four fours and three sixes in his knock.

But the Sri Lankan supporters had the last laugh as Karunaratne, who was run out on the fifth ball of the 19th over, and Fernando helped get the 25 runs needed from the final two overs.

"Death bowling is something we are looking to improve and that has cost us the game," said Shakib of his team who have lost 15 of their last 17 T20 matches.

"The last two overs they were eight down and needed to get 17-18 (25) runs and they got with a lot of balls to spare. We are not bowling well in the death." Earlier, put in to bat first, Bangladesh posted 183-7 after a 57-run fifth-wicket partnership between Afif Hossain (39) and Mahmudullah Riyad (27).

Mosaddek Hossain chipped in with a useful 24 not out off nine balls to finish the innings with a flourish.

Sri Lanka took regular wickets, with Wanindu Hasaranga and Karunaratne claiming two each to help the island nation move into the next stage alongside Afghanistan from Group B.

The winners of the Group A game between Pakistan and Hong Kong on Friday will secure a Super Four spot alongside India.

Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the opening Super Four clash in Sharjah on Saturday.

fk/jc

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Afghanistan T20 World Bangladesh Sri Lanka Dubai Company Sharjah Job Hong Kong Man Mahmudullah Mushfiqur Rahim Mustafizur Rahman Dasun Shanaka Kusal Mendis Asitha Fernando National University From Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens T ..

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens Third-Child Policy - Reports

2 hours ago
 US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Specia ..

US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Special Master But Makes No Ruling - ..

2 hours ago
 Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax is ..

Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax issues

2 hours ago
 Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concer ..

Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concerns Over JCPOA Sanctions Impact ..

2 hours ago
 Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

2 hours ago
 Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant ' ..

Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant 'violated': Grossi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.