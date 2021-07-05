ANKARA,5 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) -:Men's basketball groups for the forthcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics were announced on Monday.

There are 12 teams in three groups, which will compete for the world championship.

Turkey were eliminated in the qualifying semifinals after losing to Greece 81-63 on July 3.

Games will be held from July 25 to Aug. 7.

- Groups Group A - Iran, France, USA, Czech Republic Group B - Australia, Germany, Italy, NigeriaGroup C - Argentina, Japan, Spain, Slovenia