UrduPoint.com

Men's Fashion Back To Old Normal In Paris

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Men's fashion back to old normal in Paris

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :It is back to the old ways for men's fashion week, which kicks off in Paris on Tuesday, with the last pandemic-era restrictions cleared and the surprise return of Hedi Slimane of Celine, who had previously called official fashion shows "obsolete".

Even during previous waves of infections, the fashion crowd was never particularly keen to see their make-up smudged by a mask or their partying constrained by social distancing.

But with the last restrictions on international travel dropped, this week will see the return of several big Names, including US designers Tom Browne, known for his creative shows, and Matthew Williams of Givenchy.

The biggest surprise, however, is the return of Slimane, creative director of Celine and one of the most influential figures in men's fashion of recent decades, who will close out the week on Sunday.

One of the key brands within the LVMH group, Celine last presented as part of the official fashion Calendar in February 2020, before Slimane dramatically announced that the traditional timetable was "obsolete" and "archaic".

"These days, creating a sense of event and rarity seems more essential than an obligatory exercise at a fixed time," he told Le Monde at the time, and has since been releasing collections for men and women at his own pace, often with films shot in luxurious settings around France.

Related Topics

Film And Movies France Paris February Women Sunday 2020 Event Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

20 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

38 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

1 hour ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

2 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls on Int’l community to support UNH ..

Pakistan calls on Int’l community to support UNHCR’s efforts in support of r ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.