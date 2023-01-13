UrduPoint.com

Men's Fashion Week Goes Live In Milan, Buoyed By Upbeat Sales

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The return of Gucci to the menswear catwalk Calendar, robust sales of Italian fashion and a farewell to the pandemic-imposed trend of virtual shows -- it's all systems go for men's fashion week in Milan opening Friday.

Promising spectacle and optimism after a year in which sales of Italian fashion showed the strongest growth of the last 20 years, presentations for Fall-Winter 2023/2024 men's collections run until Tuesday.

Of the 79 shows, only four are digital, a holdover from the debilitating pandemic period that sent sales plunging and brought a halt to live runway shows.

Nothing replaces "the live experience, the frenzy, the expectation, the applause, the top models parading on the catwalk and the powerful music," fashion consultant Elisabetta Cavatorta told AFP.

Most anticipated is fashion powerhouse Gucci which is putting on a menswear only show for the first time in three years.

It will also be the first since artistic director Alessandro Michele's surprise departure in November.

