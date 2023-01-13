UrduPoint.com

Men's Garmisch Giant Slalom Rescheduled For Schladming

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Men's Garmisch giant slalom rescheduled for Schladming

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The men's World Cup giant slalom cancelled in Garmisch-Partenkirchen was one of three races rescheduled on Thursday for later this month, the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced.

The reprogrammed giant slalom will be held under floodlights in Schladming on January 25, a day after the famed night slalom at the venue.

The men's super-G races originally set to be held at Canadian resort Lake Louise and Val Gardena in Italy will now take place on January 28 and 29 at Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The downhill race that had been slated for January 28 in Garmisch remains cancelled.

Spring-like conditions throughout Europe have seen many international winter sports competitions cancelled because of a lack of snow, while some ski resorts have been forced to shut piste access to tourists.

Related Topics

World Snow Sports Europe Lake Louise Italy January Race

Recent Stories

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

2 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

2 hours ago
 SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industri ..

SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industries to develop smart factories

2 hours ago
 &#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next Febr ..

&#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next February

2 hours ago
 Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized ..

Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized to Store Classified Documents ..

2 hours ago
 Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to ..

Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to restore N.Ireland govt

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.