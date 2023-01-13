Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The men's World Cup giant slalom cancelled in Garmisch-Partenkirchen was one of three races rescheduled on Thursday for later this month, the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced.

The reprogrammed giant slalom will be held under floodlights in Schladming on January 25, a day after the famed night slalom at the venue.

The men's super-G races originally set to be held at Canadian resort Lake Louise and Val Gardena in Italy will now take place on January 28 and 29 at Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The downhill race that had been slated for January 28 in Garmisch remains cancelled.

Spring-like conditions throughout Europe have seen many international winter sports competitions cancelled because of a lack of snow, while some ski resorts have been forced to shut piste access to tourists.