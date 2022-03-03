UrduPoint.com

Mercedes-Benz Halts Russia Exports Over Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Berlin, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Mercedes-Benz said Wednesday it was suspending vehicle exports to Russia and local production in the country, becoming the latest carmaker to respond to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Mercedes-Benz will suspend the export of passenger cars and vans to Russia as well as the local manufacturing in Russia until further notice," it said in a statement.

German rivals BMW and Volkswagen made similar announcements earlier this week as Western companies withdraw from sanctions-hit Russia.

Germany's Daimler Truck has halted its 12-year partnership with Russian lorry maker Kamaz, which also makes armoured vehicles.

At the same time, the war in Ukraine has led to supply chain upheavals, forcing BMW and VW to idle production at some plants in Germany.

Mercedes-Benz joined the list on Wednesday, saying that "due to the current situation, Mercedes-Benz is temporarily adjusting shift plans at some plants from next week."

