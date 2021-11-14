UrduPoint.com

Mercedes-Benz Recalls Nearly 12,000 Luxury S-class Vehicles In China

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has begun recalling 11,997 S-class vehicles in China over safety concerns, according to China's top quality watchdog.

The recall, filed by Mercedes-Benz (China) Automotive Sales Co.

, involves 755 imported vehicles manufactured between June 9, 2021 and July 6, 2021; 118 imported cars manufactured between Oct. 7, 2020 and Feb. 11, 2021, and 11,124 imported vehicles made between Aug. 3, 2020 and March 15, 2021, according to a statement issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The three batches of luxury vehicles recalled by the company feature different flaws in the production process, according to the statement.

