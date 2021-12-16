UrduPoint.com

Mercedes F1 Team Withdraw Appeal Against Verstappen Title

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

Mercedes F1 team withdraw appeal against Verstappen title

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team on Thursday announced they were withdrawing their appeal against Max Verstappen's controversial title-winning victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The team said they had made the decision following "constructive dialogue" with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future racing scenarios.

"We welcome the decision by the FIA to install a commission to thoroughly analyse what happened in Abu Dhabi and to improve the robustness of rules, governance and decision-making in Formula 1," Mercedes said in a statement.

"We also welcome that they have invited the teams and drivers to take part.

"The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team will actively work with this commission to build a better Formula 1 -- for every team and every fan who loves this sport as much as we do.

We will hold the FIA accountable for this process and we hereby withdraw our appeal."Red Bull's Verstappen claimed victory and the world title after the deployment of a late safety car in Sunday's season-ending race in Abu Dhabi led to the Dutchman being placed right behind Hamilton, whom he then overtook on the final lap when the safety car was withdrawn.

Mercedes had an immediate double appeal dismissed by the stewards, then lodged an intention to appeal against that decision, which they were required to trigger by Thursday evening.

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi Car Mercedes Hamilton Federal Investigation Agency Sunday Race

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Princess Sabeeka on B ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Princess Sabeeka on Bahrain&#039;s National Day

19 minutes ago
 New Representative of Guinea Bissau to OIC Present ..

New Representative of Guinea Bissau to OIC Presents Credentials to Secretary Gen ..

30 minutes ago
 UAE is a significant partner to International Atom ..

UAE is a significant partner to International Atomic Energy Agency: Director-Gen ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE announces 200 new COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveri ..

UAE announces 200 new COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

49 minutes ago
 Ukraine Launches Talks With Black Sea Region Partn ..

Ukraine Launches Talks With Black Sea Region Partners to Increase Number of Dril ..

42 minutes ago
 Ryabkov Ready to Travel to Neutral Country to Disc ..

Ryabkov Ready to Travel to Neutral Country to Discuss Security Guarantees - Krem ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.