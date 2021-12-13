UrduPoint.com

Mercedes Set To Appeal Over Race Director Masi's Safety Car Call

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Mercedes set to appeal over race director Masi's safety car call

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team are expected to appeal after two protests they made against Max Verstappen's title-winning victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix were rejected by stewards.

The man in their sights is race director Michael Masi and his controversial decision to withdraw the safety car for the final lap.

The appeal must be lodged within 96 hours from the moment they indicated their intention to appeal, which in this case would be 0700AEDT Friday (2000GMT Thursday).

It is likely to relate to the way in which the safety car rules were applied by Masi at the end of the race following a crash by Williams' driver Nicholas Latifi.

The involvement of the safety car set up a final lap in which Verstappen overtook long-time race leader Hamilton to win the race and the title, dashing the Briton's hopes of a record eighth world crown.

Mercedes argued that Masi did not apply the rules correctly by resuming the race for the last lap.

Stewards on Sunday countered by saying "although Article 48.

12 may not have been applied fully" the following article "overrides" it and "once the message 'safety car in this lap' has been displayed, it is mandatory to withdraw the safety car at the end of that lap." Masi made his opinion clear to a seething Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

"That is what we call a race," said the 42-year-old Australian, who took on the role when Charlie Whiting died at the beginning of the 2019 season.

Unlike Wolff, Hamilton -- who had won the previous three races to draw level on points with his Dutch rival -- accepted defeat with grace.

"Congratulations to Max and his team," he said.

"We gave it everything this last part of the season and never gave up, that's the most important thing." Opinion varied amongst former Formula One stars with some sympathising with Mercedes and others with Masi.

"With a bit of hindsight, could the race stewards have done a better job? Yes," said David Coulthard, runner-up in the 2001 title race.

"Did something controversial take place? Yes."

