Merch Madness: How US Politicians Hawk Swag To Fund Campaigns

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Washington, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :From Donald Trump's money-spinning mug shot on cups and plates to "Joe Biden makes me cry" bibs, 2024 US election candidates are pushing a cornucopia of weird and wonderful merchandise to bankroll their White House dreams.

Selling campaign wares has become a multimillion-dollar cash cow for presidential hopefuls, with electoral success determined as much by the thickness of your wallet as the cut of your jib.

At the head of the bonanza, Team Trump boasted it had raised almost $3 million in just one week after the former president's August surrender to law enforcement in Atlanta, through sales of products plastered with his arrest photo.

The Republican frontrunner -- who is bidding for reelection under the shadow of multiple criminal indictments -- has long been a consummate self-marketeer, having made his iconic "Make America Great Again" caps ubiquitous in 2016.

The 2020 election proved the most expensive in US history, and the 2024 election could well surpass it, with T-shirts, hats and buttons turning supporters into walking billboards for their favored campaigns.

Supporters of Biden, the 80-year-old Democrat running for a second term in the Oval Office, can pick up a $32 crop top featuring the "Dark Brandon" meme, an uber-cool, laser-eyed online alter ego embraced by his campaign.

