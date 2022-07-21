UrduPoint.com

Mercosur Trade Bloc Denies Zelensky Request To Address Summit: Paraguay

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Mercosur trade bloc denies Zelensky request to address summit: Paraguay

Asuncion, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :South America's Mercosur trade bloc has declined a request by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address its upcoming summit, host Paraguay said on Wednesday.

Bloc members Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay failed to reach an agreement on Zelensky's request, made to the host country last week, according to deputy foreign relations minister Raul Cano, who declined to say which states were against it.

Zelensky has addressed several national parliaments as well as regional and international fora since the start of Russia-Ukraine conflict in February, including the European parliament, World Economic Forum and the United Nations.

Zelensky had spoken to Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez last week, asking to be allowed to address a summit to be held on Thursday, following a ministerial meeting Wednesday.

"There was no consensus," said Cano, adding the decision had been communicated to Kyiv.

Related Topics

World United Nations Parliament Argentina Brazil Paraguay Uruguay February Agreement

Recent Stories

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja ..

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

33 minutes ago
 Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

34 minutes ago
 Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next ..

Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next PM

34 minutes ago
 78 accused arrested on reported involvement in vio ..

78 accused arrested on reported involvement in violent incidents

34 minutes ago
 Minjee Lee targets Evian repeat with pressure off

Minjee Lee targets Evian repeat with pressure off

34 minutes ago
 Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - 1st update

Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - 1st update

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.