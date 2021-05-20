Merkel, Abbas back Middle East ceasefire efforts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in a phone call Thursday voiced their support for ceasefire efforts to end days of deadly violence between Israel and armed Palestinian groups, Merkel's spokesman said.

The two leaders "agreed that efforts for a speedy ceasefire should continue to be supported," Steffen Seibert said in a statement. "The chancellor underlined Israel's right to defend itself against rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip."