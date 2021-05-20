UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel, Abbas Back Middle East Ceasefire Efforts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

Merkel, Abbas back Middle East ceasefire efforts

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in a phone call Thursday voiced their support for ceasefire efforts to end days of deadly violence between Israel and armed Palestinian groups, Merkel's spokesman said.

The two leaders "agreed that efforts for a speedy ceasefire should continue to be supported," Steffen Seibert said in a statement. "The chancellor underlined Israel's right to defend itself against rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip."

Related Topics

Israel Gaza German Angela Merkel From

Recent Stories

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

51 minutes ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

2 hours ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

2 hours ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

2 hours ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.