Merkel admits Easter virus shutdown plan her 'mistake'

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday admitted a plan for a strict Easter virus shutdown was a "mistake" after agreeing with regional leaders to reverse the measure.

"This mistake is mine alone," Merkel told reporters in Berlin, adding that she bore "the ultimate responsibility" for the decision, which had led to fierce criticism.

"The whole process has caused additional uncertainty, for which I ask all citizens to forgive me," she said.