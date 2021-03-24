UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Admits Easter Virus Shutdown Plan Her 'mistake'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Merkel admits Easter virus shutdown plan her 'mistake'

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday admitted a plan for a strict Easter virus shutdown was a "mistake" after agreeing with regional leaders to reverse the measure.

"This mistake is mine alone," Merkel told reporters in Berlin, adding that she bore "the ultimate responsibility" for the decision, which had led to fierce criticism.

"The whole process has caused additional uncertainty, for which I ask all citizens to forgive me," she said.

Related Topics

German Berlin Angela Merkel All

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

9 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

16 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

31 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

39 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

52 minutes ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.