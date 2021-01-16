UrduPoint.com
Merkel Ally Armin Laschet Elected Germany's CDU Party Chief: Official

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Merkel ally Armin Laschet elected Germany's CDU party chief: official

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Moderate Armin Laschet was elected as the head of Germany's conservative CDU party on Saturday in a vote that endorses the continuation of veteran Chancellor Angela Merkel's centrist politics.

The close Merkel ally, 59, was elected in a digital conference with 521 votes in a run-off against Merkel rival Friedrich Merz, who fetched 466 votes.

