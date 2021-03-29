Merkel and party chief at odds over virus measures

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The leader of Angela Merkel's CDU party on Monday pushed back against the chancellor's criticism that some of Germany's 16 states are straying from agreed Covid-19 measures,insisting they are taking the pandemic seriously.

In an interview with the ARD broadcaster on Sunday night, Merkel had called several states out for failing to impose "emergency brake" rules requiring renewed restrictions for regions with high incidence rates.

She also directly criticised the chief of her CDU party Armin Laschet, who is also state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, for "choosing an implementation that carries too much room for manoeuvre".

But Laschet on Monday hit back against the criticism, saying it "doesn't help us if the Federal government and states are pushing responsibility to each other".

He insisted that all 16 state premiers are "taking this very seriously".

"Everyone wants the number of infections to go down and everyone has taken the appropriate measures for their state, which are very different," he said.

He also defended Tobias Hans, state premier of Saarland, who had been heavily criticized over his plans to end a shutdown as early as April 6.