UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Arrives At G20 After Shaking Scare

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:30 AM

Merkel arrives at G20 after shaking scare

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived Friday at the G20 meeting in Osaka amid fears over her health after she suffered a second bout of uncontrollable shaking in just over a week.

Merkel's plane touched down in the western Japanese city with a German government spokesman stressing: "She is doing well. Nothing is wrong." The 65-year-old German leader sparked renewed fears for her health on the eve of the summit, as she began to tremble at a speech given by the German president. The shaking lasted around two minutes, according to a DPA photographer present.

A previous bout of uncontrollable shaking last week was blamed on dehydration on a hot summer's day.

Officials sought to play down the fears over her health.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said she would not cancel any of her engagements in the coming days, which promise to be hectic.

Merkel is to participate in the two-day G20 gathering and numerous bilateral meetings. These include what is shaping up to be a fractious tete-a-tete with US President Donald Trump who called Germany "delinquent" before he left for Osaka.

She flies from Osaka straight to a crunch EU summit on Sunday where leaders will seek to clinch agreement on who will lead the bloc's institutions.

Frequently hailed as Europe's most influential leader and the world's most powerful woman, Merkel has enjoyed relatively robust health during a long career at Germany's helm.

She has said she will leave politics at the end of her term in 2021.

Related Topics

World Europe German Trump Germany Osaka Lead Angela Merkel Women Sunday From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE condemns storming Bahraini Embassy i ..

6 hours ago

Weather forecast during next five days

7 hours ago

Etisalat brings UAE’s first smartphone self-serv ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Health plans to develop &#039;Certificate of ..

8 hours ago

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

8 hours ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.