Merkel asks Putin to free jailed Kremlin critic Navalny

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to free his political opponent Alexei Navalny from prison on the anniversary of the opposition leader's poisoning.

"I demanded from the Russian President that he free Navalny," she said in the Kremlin. Putin denied that Navalny was behind bars for his political activity.