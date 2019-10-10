UrduPoint.com
Merkel Attends Berlin Synagogue Vigil After Halle Shooting: AFP

Merkel attends Berlin synagogue vigil after Halle shooting: AFP

Berlin, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel attended an evening vigil at a historic synagogue in central Berlin in honour of the victims of a Yom Kippur attack in the city of Halle Wednesday.

An AFP reporter saw the German leader at the event, which was called in solidarity with the Jewish community following the suspected anti-Semitic, far-right shooting which left two dead.

