Merkel backs 'indirect talks' with Hamas on Mideast conflict

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that "indirect talks" with Hamas were essential to advancing efforts toward a middle East ceasefire.

"Of course there must be indirect talks with Hamas," Merkel told a forum on Europe in Berlin,noting that Egypt and other Arab countries were already holding discussions with the group.

"Of course Hamas has to be included because without Hamas there will be no ceasefire."