Merkel condemns 'ruthless attack' in Idlib: spokesman

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday sharply condemned the Syrian regime's assault in Idlib that killed 33 Turkish soldiers, urging Damascus and its backers to end their offensive.

"The chancellor condemned the ruthless attacks on Turkish troops and called for an end to the offensive operations of the Syrian regime and its supporters," said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert, following the German leader's telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Seibert said both parties agreed on the urgent need to reach a renewed ceasefire and to begin necessary talks as soon as possible.

Offering her condolences to families of Turkish victims, Merkel pledged solidarity with Erdogan in humanitarian support for those displaced by the conflict in Idlib.