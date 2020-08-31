Merkel condemns 'shameful' virus parliament protest

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday condemned as "shameful" an attempt by protesters angry at coronavirus restrictions to storm parliament, saying they had abused the right to demonstrate peacefully.

Several hundred people tried to get into the Reichstag building during a rally against coronavirus rules in Berlin on Saturday.

"This right to demonstrate peacefully is of course a very valuable asset even during a pandemic," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a government press conference in Berlin.

However, he said their actions were "a clear abuse".

"The result was disgraceful images at the Reichstag which are unacceptable,anti-democrats trying to make themselves heard on the steps of our democraticparliament," he said.