Merkel confirms Germany, France offer to take in Moria minors

Berlin, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday confirmed a Franco-German plan to take in minors left homeless after a huge fire destroyed the biggest refugee camp in Greece, saying she hoped other EU countries would join in.

"As a preliminary step we are offering to Greece to accept refugees who are minors -- other steps must follow," Merkel told a panel discussion in Berlin, adding that the European Union must "finally assume more shared responsibility" for migration policy.

A source close to the talks told AFP earlier that Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron had agreed on an initiative for EU member states to take in around 400 minors from the destroyed Moria camp.