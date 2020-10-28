UrduPoint.com
Merkel Eyes 'lockdown Light' To Tame Virus

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

Merkel eyes 'lockdown light' to tame virus

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to push for a "lockdown light" in crisis talks with Germany's regional leaders Wednesday, as the number of coronavirus cases soars and hospital beds fill up.

The proposed new restrictions would include closing restaurants and putting strict limits on private and public gatherings while keeping schools, daycares and shops open, according to the best-selling Bild daily.

"We need quick and decisive steps to break the new wave of infections," Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on the eve of the closely watched meeting between Merkel and the premiers of Germany's 16 states.

Under the country's Federal system, individual states have the final say on which restrictions to impose, and some less affected regions are likely to bristle at measures that will inflict more economic pain.

The far-left premier of the eastern state of Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow, has already said he wouldn't back Merkel's proposal for a "lockdown light", as German media are calling it.

Germany coped relatively well with the first coronavirus wave earlier in the year but numbers have risen rapidly in recent weeks, as they have across the continent.

Germany's tally of new daily cases now regularly crosses the 10,000 mark, with more than 11,400 new infections reported on Tuesday, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control.

That is still well below figures seen in neighbouring France, where daily cases have topped 50,000, or Belgium where hospitals are reaching capacity.

But Economy Minister Peter Altmaier warned that Germany was seeing "exponential growth" in case numbers and would probably reach "20,000 new infections per day" by the end of the week.

