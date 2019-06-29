Merkel: G20 To Sign 'similar' Climate Deal To Previous Meet
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 10:00 AM
Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday that the G20 would sign a similar deal on climate change to that signed at the last meeting in Argentina, where the United States was isolated.
"We will have a similar text to Argentina. A 19+1 declaration," Merkel told reporters on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Osaka.