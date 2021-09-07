UrduPoint.com

Merkel Goes All Out For Laschet As Party Lags In Polls

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

Merkel goes all out for Laschet as party lags in polls

Berlin, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday lauded her party's candidate Armin Laschet as the best choice to succeed her, as polls showed the gaffe-prone Rhinelander still trailing badly ahead of this month's election.

Laschet, the chancellor candidate for Merkel's conservative CDU/CSU bloc, was long the favourite to be the next German leader, but his ratings have plummeted following a series of missteps.

The frontrunner is now Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, whose centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) are enjoying a late spurt in the final weeks before the September 26 vote.

"It is a special election, not only because no incumbent chancellor is running for re-election for the first time since 1949," the outgoing Merkel said in what was likely her last speech in parliament ahead of the vote.

"It is also a special election because it is a decision on the direction of our country in difficult times -- and it is not irrelevant who governs this country," she said.

"The best way for our country is a CDU/CSU-led Federal government with Armin Laschet as chancellor, because his government would stand for stability, reliability, moderation and centrism."

