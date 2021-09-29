Merkel 'has congratulated Scholz on his election win': statement

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has congratulated Finance Minister Olaf Scholz from the rival Social Democrats on his election victory, a government statement said Wednesday, as Merkel's conservatives remain in disarray after the vote.

"The chancellor congratulated Olaf Scholz on Monday on his election success," the statement said. Her would-be conservative successor Armin Laschet, who still wants to form the next government, has yet to publicly congratulate Scholz.