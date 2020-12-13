UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel In Crisis Talks For Tougher Shutdown In Germany

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 02:40 PM

Merkel in crisis talks for tougher shutdown in Germany

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold crisis talks Sunday with regional leaders of Germany's 16 states to agree tougher curbs including the closure of shops ahead of Christmas, as coronavirus infections surge unabated.

The drastic measures hitting shops other than those selling essential goods would be imposed from Wednesday until at least January 10, according to a draft by Merkel's office seen by AFP.

Schools could also be shuttered, sending pupils into homeschooling, while companies are requested to allow employees to work from home during the period.

Bavaria state premier Markus Soeder, who has been pushing for tougher measures, voiced support for the measures.

"The numbers are worse than ever, we mustn't allow ourselves to get bogged down by individual measures," he told Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

Along with Merkel, Soeder has for weeks been seeking tougher restrictions, warning that the current round of shutdowns hitting theatres, cinemas, gyms and indoor dining was not far-reaching enough.

But the implementation of the restrictions are in the hands of individual states, and some regions where infection levels were lower had been resistant to impose tough curbs.

The mood however tipped over in the last week after Germany recorded new daily death tolls reaching close to 600.

The country's disease control agency chief Lothar Wieler warned on Thursday that the infections trend had taken a worrying turn.

"The rise in numbers is worrying," said Robert Koch Institute president Wieler, warning that after plateauing for a few weeks, "the course of infections could tip over again" into exponential growth.

- 'Last Christmas?' - Germany has imposed far less stringent shutdown rules than other major European nations after coming through the first wave of the pandemic relatively unscathed.

But Europe's biggest economy has been severely hit by a second wave with daily new infections more than three times that of the peak in the spring.

Germany recorded another 20,200 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours, reaching a total of 1,320,716 cases, according to RKI data published Sunday.

Another 321 patients died from the disease from a day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 21,787.

In a hard-hitting speech before the Bundestag on Wednesday, Merkel issued a stark warning to Germans ahead of the Christmas holiday season when families are expected to gather.

"If we have too many contacts before Christmas and it ends up being the last Christmas with the grandparents, then we'd really have failed," she said.

Merkel's government has repeatedly said that numbers need to be brought down to 50 per 100,000 people but the rate is currently 169.1 per 100,000.

Ahead of the talks, Germany's hardest hit states have already ordered new measures.

Saxony state, where in some areas incidence rates have hit 500 per 100,000, will keep shops and schools shut from Monday. A curfew will also kick in from 10pm to 6am.

Related Topics

Europe Christmas Died Germany Angela Merkel January Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel export credit agencies to boost econom ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on appointing Ch ..

1 hour ago

Noor Dubai resumes activities in Nigeria with stri ..

2 hours ago

NYUAD researchers shed new light on mysteries behi ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 70.52 million

3 hours ago

Germany reports 20,200 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.