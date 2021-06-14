UrduPoint.com
Merkel Looking Forward To 'working Closely' With Israel's Bennett

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

Merkel looking forward to 'working closely' with Israel's Bennett

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday congratulated incoming Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett after an alliance of parties ousted Benjamin Netanyahu and formed a new government.

"Germany and Israel are connected by a unique friendship that we want to strengthen further.

With this in mind, I look forward to working closely with you," Merkel said in a message addressed to Bennett and shared by her spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer on Twitter.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

