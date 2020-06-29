UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel, Macron Meet As Germany Takes On High-stakes EU Presidency

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

Merkel, Macron meet as Germany takes on high-stakes EU presidency

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel hosts French President Emmanuel Macron for talks on Monday, just days before Germany takes on the rotating presidency of the European Union with an economy mired in the worst crisis since World War II.

Berlin's chairing of the 27-member bloc will be its last with Merkel in charge, and could be the one that defines the legacy of the leader dubbed the "eternal chancellor".

With the future of the bloc's relationship with Britain still to be determined, a crucial shift to a lower carbon world in the balance and crises from Libya to Syria all jostling for attention, there is no shortage of burning issues to tackle.

But it is the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic devastation it has wrought which will dominate and concentrate minds.

"This crisis that we're currently experiencing is different compared to any other we have experienced since the founding of Europe," Merkel, in power since 2005, told parliament in an address laying out Berlin's priorities for the EU presidency.

"Alone in Europe, it has claimed more than 100,000 lives. A few weeks of economic standstill was enough to endanger what we have built up over years." With all to play for, member states are anxiously looking to Europe's biggest economy to take charge.

In an interview published Saturday, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said it was "very fortunate that Germany is taking over the presidency at this time of a major crisis."Merkel's long experience and credibility "helps enormously," she told the Handelsblatt newspaper.

Related Topics

Shortage World Syria Europe Parliament European Union Germany Berlin Libya Angela Merkel World War All From

Recent Stories

Details on Model Constitution for Cricket Clubs an ..

18 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission announces Certificatio ..

23 minutes ago

A Record is Set in Clinical Trials of Vaccines aga ..

23 minutes ago

OIC Intensifies Efforts against Fake News, Disinfo ..

23 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

41 minutes ago

UAE aid helps Socotra development

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.