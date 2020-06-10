UrduPoint.com
Merkel, Macron Urge EU To Prepare For Next Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Merkel, Macron urge EU to prepare for next pandemic

Brussels, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The leaders of France, Germany and four other member states on Tuesday said Europe had fallen short against the coronavirus outbreak and urged Brussels to consider ways to better prepare for the next pandemic.

They added that Europe's chaotic response to the coronavirus outbreak, in which 184,256 people have died, has "raised questions" about the EU's preparedness for pandemics and underlined the need for a Europe-wide approach, especially against a potential second wave of the virus.

In a letter and policy paper addressed to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, the leaders said: "We hope that the paper can serve as an inspiration for fruitful, further discussions at European level on how to ensure the EU's preparedness for future pandemics."

