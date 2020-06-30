UrduPoint.com
Merkel, Macron Urge 'strong, Efficient' Recovery Fund For Europe

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:40 AM

Merkel, Macron urge 'strong, efficient' recovery fund for Europe

Meseberg, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for a "strong" and "efficient" coronavirus recovery fund for the European Union, urging a deal to be sealed next month.

The two leaders met for talks at the German government retreat in Meseberg, days before Germany takes on the rotating presidency of the bloc with an economy mired in the worst crisis since World War II.

Berlin's chairing of the 27-member bloc will be the last with Merkel in charge, and could be the one that defines the legacy of the leader dubbed the "eternal chancellor".

With the future of the bloc's relationship with Britain still to be determined, a shift to a lower-carbon world in the balance and deteriorating US-China ties all jostling for attention, there is no shortage of issues to tackle.

But it is the coronavirus pandemic and the economic devastation it has wrought that will concentrate minds.

At talks at the German government retreat in Meseberg, both leaders made a push for 750-billion euro recovery fund proposed by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

The Franco-German pair had sketched out the backbone of the fund but it has run into opposition from so-called "frugal nations" like the Netherlands and Austria.

Hard-hit southern European countries such as Italy and Spain have called on the EU to loosen its purse strings in the response to the crisis.

"We hope we'll find a deal (in July), even if the road is still long," said Merkel.

"What is important for me is that we come out of the debate with a strong instrument. There will of course be changes that must be discussed. But it must remain a fund that... really helps countries that are hardest hit by the crisis."Macron had blunt words for the hold-out nations, warning that it would "not be in their interest to see certain members -- in particular, members of economic significance in the European economy -- affected" by a scuppered deal.

"So it's solidarity to have this transfer but also it is in their own interests."

